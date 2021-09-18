People s United Financial Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 3,022,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.