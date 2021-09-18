People s United Financial Inc. Sells 93,183 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,183 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 1,871,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

