Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.