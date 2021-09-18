Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.65.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,027.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,375. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,900 and sold 117,921 shares valued at $842,126.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.