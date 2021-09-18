PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

