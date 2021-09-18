Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $626.74 million and a PE ratio of 16.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.