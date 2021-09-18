Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report sales of $7.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.