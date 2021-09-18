Phoenix Group’s (PNXGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. Investec cut Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.