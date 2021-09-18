Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $18.47 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00022469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,709,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,664 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.