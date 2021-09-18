PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 3,450 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 215.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $201,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,593 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 172,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,981,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.