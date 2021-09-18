PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.