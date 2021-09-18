PieDAO DEFI++ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,411.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00009315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $6,411.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00174680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.24 or 0.07198288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,366.31 or 0.99893932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00857147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

