Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $18,545.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

