PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 64.3% in August

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PGP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.