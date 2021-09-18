Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,146,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 9,246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 347.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS PANHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

