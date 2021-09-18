Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 93,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.