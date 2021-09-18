Piper Sandler Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $155.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. Crocs has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

