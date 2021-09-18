Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

