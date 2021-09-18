Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $249,417.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001604 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040402 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.65 or 0.00952430 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

