Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plexus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

