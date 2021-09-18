Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,766. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

