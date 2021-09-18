PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

