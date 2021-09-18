PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 791.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $698,846.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,442. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

