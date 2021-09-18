PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 916,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after acquiring an additional 760,433 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 110.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 159,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.58 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $873.07 million, a PE ratio of 639.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

