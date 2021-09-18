PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 986 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

