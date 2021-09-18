PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in IAA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in IAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.