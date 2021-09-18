PolkaCover (CVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,169.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $115,169.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 44,552,656 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

