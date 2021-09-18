Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $448.93 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $448.93 million and approximately $81.03 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00376444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

