Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Up 4.7%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.20. 81,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,685,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $560,082. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

