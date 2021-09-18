Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 298,744 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

