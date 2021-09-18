Porvair (LON:PRV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $690.00

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 6783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £304.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 627.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

