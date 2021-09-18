Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 266,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a P/E ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

