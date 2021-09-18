Primecap Management Co. CA Has $79.34 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Valero Energy worth $79,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

