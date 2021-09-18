Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 13,700 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $67,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 914,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

