Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $76,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

THG opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.