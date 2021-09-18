Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.11 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $63,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

