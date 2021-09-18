Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.16 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.48 and a 200-day moving average of $545.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,040 shares of company stock valued at $240,594,454 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

