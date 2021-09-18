Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,546,793 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $67,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

