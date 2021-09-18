Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of PSC opened at $45.45 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

