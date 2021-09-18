Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PROSY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 612,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

PROSY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

