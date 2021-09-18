Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $62.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.10.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.