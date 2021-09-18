Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,161,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

