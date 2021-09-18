Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 28,186 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 475,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,461. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

