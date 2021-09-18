Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $186,000.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

