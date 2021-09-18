Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 56,970 Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,062,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 250,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $717.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.60. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

