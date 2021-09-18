Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

