Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 142 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,383. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.