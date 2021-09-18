Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,028.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $8,028.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00023319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00174638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.26 or 0.07049138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.31 or 0.99972477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00854833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

