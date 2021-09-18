Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Lifted by KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $476.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.