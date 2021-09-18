Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Increased by Analyst

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CBIZ stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 24.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.